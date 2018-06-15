Honor V12 specs leaked: Dual camera, smaller battery and more

Honor recently launched its flagship smartphone, the Honor 10 which is the successor to the Honor View 10. And now, according to a listing on TENAA, the Huawei owned smartphone brand might soon launch the Honor V12 in the coming weeks, as the smartphone is briefly listed on TENAA.

As of now, there is no information on either pricing or launch date of the smartphone. However, considering the TENAA and FCC listing, the smartphone is expected to launch initially in America and China.

Looking at the images on the TENAA, the smartphone does not look like a flagship smartphone, as it has a noticeable bezel on the top and bottom part of the smartphone. Looking at the images, the Honor V12 looks more like a mid-tier smartphone, rather than a flagship smartphone.

Leaked Specifications of the Honor V12

As of now, the complete specifications of the Honor V12 is yet to be revealed. The listing suggests that the smartphone has a 1900 mAh Li-ion battery. As of now most of the smartphones come with at least a 3000 mAh battery and this looks like a huge let down for this smartphone. Looking at the display, the phone clearly has an 18:9 aspect ratio with a notch-less design, unlike the Honor 10. The smartphone is likely to have either a 5.5-inch or 5.7 inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone is powered by Android OS and offer dual SIM card slot with a dual camera setup and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone. As of now, there is no information on the exact dual camera implementation. However, going by Honor's history the smartphone is likely to have an RGB and a monochrome sensor.

Conclusion

There is nothing to appreciate about the Honor V 12 (at least on these leaks). Looking at the Honor V10, the Honor V12 looks like a downgrade in terms of build quality, design, and hardware. However, it is too early to comment on this device, as the company might launch this device at an affordable pricing. However, still, for a smartphone of this caliber, the 1900 mAh battery looks like a letdown.

