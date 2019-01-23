Honor V20 Moschino Edition with 8GB RAM announced in China

Honor' flagship device, the Honor V20 was announced back in December 2018 in China. Later, the company released this device as Honor View20 in India. The flagship device comes with a punch hole display panel with some other interesting features such as Link Turbo Technology and a 48MP rear camera sensor. Now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has teamed up with an Italian fashion brand and has introduced a new edition of the Honor V20 in its hometown China.

Honor has released the Honor V20 Moschino Edition in China. The device will be available for purchase in China via Vmall and will be available in two different color options including a Phantom Blue and Phantom Red color options. As for the pricing, the Honor V20 Moschino Edition is priced slightly higher than the standard variant of the smartphone. The Honor V20 standard variant carries a price tag of RMB 2,999 (Rs 31,479 approx), whereas, the latest V20 Moschino Edition is priced at RMB 3,999 (RS 41,976 approx). This is a hike of RMB 1000 over the pricing of the regular variant of the device.

Honor V20 Moschino Edition specifications:

The Honor V20 packs a similar set of hardware and specifications as the standard Honor View20 smartphone. The device flaunts a 6.4-inch full HD+ display panel that has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2310 pixels. In terms of optics, the smartphone uses a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor primary rear camera with a wide aperture of f/1.8 and a 3D TOF (time-of-flight) sensor. Up front, there is a 25MP camera to capture selfies and for video calls.

The smartphone packs a powerful Kirin 980 chipset which is paired with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU for high-resolution graphics. The smartphone is available in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, unlike the standard variant which is also available in 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Image Source