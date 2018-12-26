Honor V20 poster leaked on web ahead of the official launch

Chinese smartphone maker Honor is gearing up to launch its upcoming Honor V20 and the launch event is scheduled in China today. But ahead of the official launch, a poster of the phone has surfaced on the web, disclosing the design of the phone and specification.

The leaked poster showcased the smartphone in black, red, and blue color options. The image also shows a punch hole display where the in-display camera sensor will be placed. It also shows an Infinity-O type display on the top-left corner.

According to the post, the Honor V20 will be powered by the company's own Kirin 980 octa-core processor. It will also come with Link Turbo feature which will be responsible for enhancing the downloading speeds. Moreover, it will come in three variants one with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, second is with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-notched model will sport an 8GB RAM along with 256GB storage

According to the AnTuTu benchmark listing, the phone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, along with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586. It will also feature a TOF (Time of Flight) 3D camera sensor. It will be the first phone from the company to come with 960fps slow-motion recording technology.

There are many reports which claim that the Honor V20 will sport AI dual-frequency GPS for accuracy. The upcoming smartphone will run on Android Pie out-of-the-box on top of EMUI 9. Under the hood, the smartphone will be fueled by 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

As of now, the Tmall listing suggests that the Honor V20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost 2,799 Yuan (approximately $405). On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will come with a price tag of 3,299 Yuan, approx $477.