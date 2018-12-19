Honor V20 price leaked: Likely to cost Rs 28,500 for the base variant with 6 GB RAM

Huawei's e-smartphone brand Honor is all set to launch the Honor V20 on the 26th of December in China and on the 22nd of January 2019 in London. The Honor V20 will be the second smartphone from the company based on the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, which is the first 7nm chipset from Huawei.

According to a leaked promotional poster of the Honor V20, the smartphone will be available in two variants. The base variant of the Honor V20 will feature 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, whereas the high-end variant of the Honor V20 will offer 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

The Honor V20 will be priced similar to the Honor V10, where the base variant will cost 2799 Yuan (Rs 28,500), and the Honor V20 with 128 GB internal storage will cost 3299 Yuan (Rs 33,600). The promotional poster also confirms that the smartphone will come with a 48 MP primary camera.

Honor V20 specifications

The Honor V20 is most likely to launch in the international market as the Honor View20, which will be the successor to the Honor View10. The Honor V20 will have a massive 6.4-inch display with 2340 x 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone is most likely to have an all-glass unibody design with dual SIM card slots.

Similar to the Huawei Nova 4, the Honor V20 will have a circular hole on the top right corner of the display to house the selfie camera. The Honor V20 will be the first smartphone from Honor with an in-display camera technology.

The Kirin 980 SoC drives the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. Honor V2o will offer Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9 skin on top.

