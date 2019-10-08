Just In
Honor V30, V30 Pro Tipped With 60MP Primary Camera, Punch-Hole Display
Honor is gearing up to bring its flagship smartphone V series in the market. The new lineup is expected to be launched with the V30 and the V30 Pro. The internet has given a sneak peek on some of the specifications of both the smartphones in the past. Now, some fresh leaks have surfaced revealing some other primary features. Details are as follows:
Honor V30, V30 Pro Key Specifications And Features Leaked
The leak comes from a tipster @RODENT950 and gives an insight into the design as well as hardware specifications. Both the Honor V30 and the V30 Pro are said to offer a full-screen display design with narrow bezels on all sides.
Honor will be sticking to the punch-hole design for the selfie camera similar to the V20 series. The Pro variant is said to come with a dual-punch hole for the selfie camera. The device will offer an AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint support.
Under the hood, the Honor V30 series will be powered by an in-house Kirin 990 chipset. Notably, the Pro variant is said to be a 5G-enabled smartphone and will be powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset.
As for the optics, the standard Honor V30 will be equipped with a triple-lens rear camera setup. The leak points at a 60MP primary sensor but doesn't reveal the remaining sensors. The Honor V30 Pro, on the other hand, will offer a quad-camera setup with the same 60MP primary sensor. The other sensors are undisclosed.
The Honor V30 is said to get its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging support, while the V30 Pro is tipped with a bigger 4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.
As of now, there is no official launch date available for both smartphones. Also, there is no word on the expected pricing. However, it would be interesting to see in which price bucket this device lands in India and how well it fares against the likes of Xiaomi and Realme's affordable flagships.
