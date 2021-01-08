Honor V40 5G Launch Date Officially Confirmed For January 18: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Earlier reports have already revealed that the launch of the Honor V40 series smartphones has been delayed. Now, the company has officially confirmed the launch date of the Honor V40 5G which is set for January 18. The company took to its Weibo to make the announcement. Besides, the official teaser also shows the front design of the device.

Going by the teaser, the phone is appeared to have a left-aligned pill-shaped dual punch-hole cutout for the front camera. It also features a curved display and the SIM tray will be placed at the bottom of the phone.

Honor V40 5G Expected Features

When it comes to specifications, the Honor V40 5G is believed to feature a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels. It is likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset is said to handle the processing on the device which will be paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

It might run Android 10 OS with Magic UI 4.0 on top and is rumored to pack a 4,000 mAh battery which is believed to come with 66W fast charging support and 45W fast wireless charging technology.

For imaging, the phone is tipped to pack a quad-camera setup which will house a 50MP main Sony IMX766 lens or a 64MP camera. Other sensors are likely to offer an 8MP super-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it might get a front camera of 32MP. Lastly, the Honor V40 5G said to measure 163.32 x 74.08 x 7.85mm and weighs around 184 grams. It will also sport an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Moreover, the company might launch several products such as laptops, smartwatches, TVs, and toothbrushes this month. The brand is also confirmed to launch its own online shop the Honor Mall on January 12 in China.

Best Mobiles in India