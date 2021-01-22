Honor V40 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC Officially Unveiled: When Can We Expect A Global Launch? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor has launched its first offering of 2021 with the announcement of Honor V40. As the rumor mill suggested, the latest device comes as a flagship offering from the former Huawei's sub-brand. The device comes with 5G network support and has top-of-the lone hardware. It brings along a curved-design and is the industry's one of the few smartphones that offer a 50MP primary camera.

Honor V40 Highlights

The Honor V40 5G is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. There is an integrated modem for 5G network support. The device is launched with the new Android 11 OS which is topped with Magic UI 4.0 interface. To enhance the gaming experience, the device comes with GPU Turbo X graphic acceleration engine and Hunter Boost technology.

The unit will be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage capacity. Upfront, the Honor V40 5G adorns a 6.72-inch OLED display. It panel comes with curved edges and features a pill-shaped notch for the dual-selfie lens on the top-left. The OLED display supports 1236 x 2676 pixels FHD+ resolution, 92.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and DCI-P3 color gamut.

It offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The dual punch-hole is packed with a 16MP main selfie snapper and a ToF sensor for bokeh effects. The Honor V40 5G' primary camera setup at the rear has a 50MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP sensor, and a laser AF lens. The cameras come with several features such as a handheld super night scene mode, dual-scene photography, 1920fps slow-motion video recording, and more.

The Honor V40 5G's additional features include dual 5G SIM support, an in-display fingerprint scanner for security, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port connectivity. The company has packed the smartphone with a 4,200 mAh battery that is backed by 65W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Honor V40 5G Price And Expected Global Launch

The Honor V40 5G has been priced at 3,599 Yuan (approx Rs. 40,500) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 256GB storage model will be sold at 3,999 Yuan (Rs. 45,000 approx) in China. It will be available in Rose Gold, Titanium Silver, and Magic Night Black colors. As of now, Honor has not announced when it will be launching this smartphone in the global market. But a launch in Q2, 2021 is expected

