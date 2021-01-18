Honor V40 Official Renders, Live Hands-On Images Reveal Design In Full Glory News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor earlier confirmed the launch of its new premium smartphone called the V40 on January 18. However, the launch has been postponed to January 22. The device is set to arrive in China with 5G network support and flagship-grade hardware. The company itself has shared some teasers revealing the fascia of the V40. The brand has now shared the official renders of the device. The hands-on images of the device have also been leaked ahead of the launch.

Honor V40 Design Teased

The Honor V40 will have a borderless design with the display featuring curved-edges. The panel will have a pill-shaped notch for dual-selfie cameras on the top-left corner. The handset will be housing both volume and the power key on the right edge. Moving to the rear, the triple-lens camera setup will be placed inside a rectangular module on the top-left corner alongside the LED flash and autofocus.

The official renders show the device in a black reflective shade. However, the leaked live images of the device have shown the handset in two other color options including orange and blue. It is worth mentioning that the device is up for pre-registration on Chinese retailer platforms such as Suning and others.

As far as the leaked hardware is concerned, the Honor V40 is said to be launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. The device might come with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage options. The device is likely to feature a 64MP/50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor. The display here is speculated to be an OLED panel that will measure 6.72-inches.

The display will support an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. The device is expected to come with 66W fast wired and 55W wireless charging technology.

