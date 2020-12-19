Honor V40 Visits 3C Certification; 66W Fast Charging Support Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor V40 series was tipped to launch this month. Now, Honor will reportedly launch the V40 series in January 2021. The upcoming series is said to comprise three models- the Honor V40, V40 Pro, and the V40 Pro+. Last month, few key details of the V40 Pro and the V40 Pro+ smartphones had already revealed via tipster (@RODENT950).

Now, the Honor V40 has received 3C certification, revealing its charging speed. Apart from the charging speed, the certification listing has not shared any key features of the standard model. Besides, the standard model has also been certified by MIIT.

Besides, the V40 series is said to pack similar features as the Mate 40 series. Going by the previous report, the Honor V40 Series is likely to pack a 6.72-inch FHD+ curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a pill-shaped cutout for dual front cameras. The V40 Pro+ is expected to get its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC which is also present on the newly launched the Reno 5 Pro. On the other hand, the Pro variant of the Honor V40 Series will pack the Huawei's Kirin 9000 SoC.

For cameras, both models are said to offer a 50MP main Sony IMX700 RYYB. However, it remains to be seen whether the series will have a quad or triple camera setup. Upfront, it is likely to sport a dual-lens setup. The resolution of the lenses is still under wraps. In terms of the software, the V40 series is rumored to run Magic UI 4 based on Android 10.

Moreover, the Honor V40 Pro and the Pro+ could pack 40W Wireless Charging technology. Connectivity option will include Glass build, stereo speakers, USB-C ports, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Dual-SIM. If the launch will take place next month, then we can expect more details from the company in the coming days.

