Honor View20 might carry approx Rs 40,000 price tag in India

Honor, Huawei's sub-brand has offered some pretty impressive smartphones back in the year 2018 such as Honor 9, Honor 8X and Honor Play among others. The company has also introduced its first smartphone that features a punch-hole display panel, i.e, the Honor View20. The Honor View20 is the latest flagship offering by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer which has been released as Honor V20 in company's hometown China. The global launch of the smartphone is set for January 22, however, it will be released in the Indian market on 29th January 2019 and the pre-bookings of the device will go live tomorrow in the country. Now, some new reports give us a picture of the pricing of the upcoming Honor View20 smartphone.

The Honor View20 will come with a 48MP primary camera setup and will be priced roughly around Rs 40,000 in India, suggests a report from IANS. As mentioned earlier, the pre-booking of the smartphone will start from tomorrow in India on Amazon. The device will be available as an Amazon exclusive product. At this price range, the device will be competing with other premium smartphones such as OnePlus 6T, LG G7+ ThinQ, and others.

Honor View20 specifications and features:

The Honor View20 smartphone offers a tall 6.4-inch IPS LCD display panel which has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2130 pixels. The display like mentioned earlier comes with a punch-hole up front that accommodates the front camera to offer a full view display.

At its core, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset which is based on the 7nm architecture process. The processor onboard is clubbed with Mali-G76 MPP10 GPU to render high-resolution graphics and 6/8GB of RAM for multitasking. The smartphone offers an onboard storage space of 128GB/256GB and packs a 4,000mAh battery unit which comes with Quick charge support.