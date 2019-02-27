Honor View20 new firmware update brings February security patch and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update for the Honor View20 smartphone adds support for ViLTE (Video over LTE) feature.

Honor, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is well known for its budget-friendly smartphones with impressive camera setup. The company is one of the top contenders in the affordable smartphone section and has some decent smartphones to offers such the Honor 8X, Honor 10 lite, Honor Play etc. Earlier in January, the company launched the premium HonorView20 smartphone for the masses including India.

This is the first Honor flagship smartphone that brings the punch-hole display design for the front camera. The other major key highlight of this smartphone is the 48MP camera sensor paired with a TOF 3D lens. It has been only a month since the company launched this flagship smartphone and it has already pushed out some updates to further improve its performance. Now, another update is being released for the Honor View20 smartphone.

The new firmware update which is released for the Honor View20 smartphone brings improvements to the camera of the device along with the February 2019 Android security patch in the tow. Going by the changelog, the update for the Honor View20 smartphone adds support for ViLTE (Video over LTE) feature. The update also brings improved video stabilization along with enhancements to the video calling experience under "certain scenarios". The Android security patch, on the other hand, will fix some general bugs and issues and improve the overall performance of the premium smartphone.

To recall, the key highlight if the Honor View20 smartphone is its primary dual camera setup that consists of a massive 48MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and secondary TOF 3D lens. At the front, the smartphone packs a 25MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. The camera features include a video recording of 2160@30fps, HDR and Geo-Tagging etc.

It sports a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2310 pixels and a punch-hole at the top to house the front camera. The smartphone churns its power from an octa-core Kirin 980 chipset which is paired with 6GB of RAM and Mali-G76 MP10 GPU to render high-end graphics. It offers a storage space of 128GB and is backed by a big 4,000mAh battery.

