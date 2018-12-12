Honor View20 pre-orders listing hints price and specification of the upcoming flagship device

Huawei's sister brand Honor is known for its budget and mid-range smartphones. The next smartphone which the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to bring is the Honor View20. The Honor View20 is the successor of the company's popular Honor View10 smartphone. Honor had recently showcased its first smartphone with an in-screen camera design and a staggering 48MP camera. It is expected that the smartphone will be launched on 26th December in China. Now, it appears that the device is already up for pre-orders in the company's hometown China.

The Honor View20 is apparently available for pre-orders in China on a popular shopping portal JD.com. The pre-order listing on the website sheds some light on the smartphone's specifications and features. The listing also suggests that the device could very well be a flagship offering by the company. The smartphone is slated to launch in China on December 26 which will be followed by a global launch on January 22, 2019, in Paris

The image shared on the pre-order listing page showcases the upper half of the device's front panel. The image clearly shows the in-display camera hole placed at the top left corner of the display similar to that of the recently released Galaxy A8s. The image shows the device carrying a price tag of 9998 yuan which is approximately equal to Rs 1,04,576. The pricing shared is tentative and the company has shared a disclaimer which claims that the real pricing of the device will be revealed sometimes later.

As for the specifications, the Honor View20 is said to sport a big 6.4-inch FHD+ display that will have a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display comes with a "punch hole" similar to Samsung Galaxy A8s to accommodate the front camera and offer a full-screen design.

One of the key highlights of the Honor View20 is the camera setup. The device is speculated to come with a triple-lens rear camera module which will have a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor that supports AI HDR and has a pixel size of 0.8 microns. The camera setup is said to be supported by a TOF (time-of-flight) sensor.

Under the hood, the device will make use of a powerful Kirin 980 chipset. As of now, there is no specific information available regarding the RAM and storage capacity of the device. Besides, it is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box based on EMUI 9.0 overlay. The battery specs have also not been revealed yet, though, the listing reveals that it will support 22.5W fast charging support.