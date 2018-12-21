Honor View20 pricing along with Maserati Edition retail box leaked online

Honor, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is prepping up to bring its net flagship smartphone, i.e, the Honor View20. The company is expected to release the device next week in China and just like every other upcoming smartphone, this one has also been leaked over the web a number of times. This time a new leak is making the rounds over the web suggesting a new variant as well as pricing of the smartphone.

The leak has been spotted on Weibo and is shared by a user and as mentioned above the leak reveals the pricing of the smartphone. As per the user, the Honor View20 will be available in single RAM and two storage variants including a 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage. While the former will carry a price tag of 2799 Yuan (Rs 28,386 approx), the latter will come with a price tag of 3299 Yuan (Rs 33,457 approx). The device is said to be available in two color variants including Midnight Black and Charm Blue and is already listed for pre-orders on VMall.

Besides, Honor is reportedly joining hands with the popular car maker Maserati to bring a special edition of the smartphone. The Maserati Edition retail box of the Honor View20 has also appeared over the internet. This variant was spotted in a different leak and a report from GSMArena suggests that the device will have a Maserati logo inscribed at the rear panel of the smartphone. Currently, the information related to the special edition Honor View20 is scarce and there is no word on the pricing and specifications of the device. Though, it would be interesting to see what this special edition phone brings to the table.

Some other leaks surrounding the Honor View20 tips that the smartphone will pack a display with an in-display hole. We already have seen the in-display hole on Samsung Galaxy A8s and have a fair idea how the display will look like. We still are waiting for more reports to emerge related to the Honor View20 and will keep you posted on the same.