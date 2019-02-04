Honor View20 receiving new firmware update with January Security patch

Honor released its much-anticipated flagship Honor View20 last week in India. It is the first Honor smartphone to bring a punch-hole display panel and an impressive 48MP camera sensor lens. The device ships with Android Pie based on Magic UI OS out-of-the-box. It has been only a week since its official announcement in the country and the device has already received its first major firmware update. The update improves the camera functionality for better imaging capabilities and also modifies the themes.

The new update released for the premium offering comes with a build number 9.0.1.128(C675E8R1P4) and it comes with a host of changes along with some system level improvements. The update comes as a part of the Magic UI release and the changelog includes a 48-megapixel ultra AI clarity feature for the camera. This feature can be enabled by hitting the settings tab in the camera app and select "48MP AI Ultra Clarity" in resolution tab. As per the company, this update will improve the imaging capabilities of the camera in some specific scenario.

Besides, the update also brings along the January 2019 Android security patch along with it. There are also new themes added with the update; the changelog mentions that the new themes are "more attractive and varied". It is good to see that the device has received its first major update within weeks of its launch. We can now expect an enhanced user experience following the update.

To recall, the Honor View20 sports a tall 6.4-inch display with 1080 x 2310 pixel screen resolution. There is an in-display front camera at the front. Powering the device is a powerful Kirin 980 chipset based on 7nm architecture paired with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard. Backing up the device is a big 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge support.