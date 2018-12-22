ENGLISH

Honor View20 running on Android Pie spotted on GeekBench

The Honor View20 spotted on GeekBench comes with a model number PCT-AL10.

    Honor, Huawei sub-brand has introduced a bunch of affordable smartphones this year and now the company is working towards its premium smartphone, the Honor View 20. The Honor View20 is slated to launch in the company's hometown China next week and the device has already been leaked a number of times over the web. Now, just ahead of the official launch the smartphone has made an appearance over the popular benchmarking platform GeekBench.

    The Honor View20 GeekBench listing reveals some of the key specifications of the device and it also reveals the scores which the device has received in single-core and multi-core tests. The smartphone is also touted to pack a massive 48MP camera sensor for enhanced imaging capabilities.

    The Honor View20 spotted on GeekBench comes with a model number PCT-AL10. The device has scored some impressive points in both multi-core and single-core tests. The device has scored 9792 points in the multi-core test and 3761 in the single-core test. The GeekBench listing further reveals that the smartphone will pack an 8GB RAM and will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

    As for the global launch, the Honor View20 is expected to be released in Paris next year. Honor has also showcased the View20 recently at an event in Hong Kong. The company had encased all the demo units of the smartphone in a thick protective case which supposedly was done to hide the key design elements of the smartphone. Notably, the company did highlight one key feature which the upcoming premium phone by the company will offer. The Honor View20 will sport the trending display panel with a new 'punch hole' design. The display "punch hole" will accommodate the front camera. The display design is similar to the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy A8s and Huawei Nova 4.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
