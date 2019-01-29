Honor View20 with 48MP camera lens launched in India, price starts at Rs 37,999

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor has finally released its highly anticipated flagship Honor View20 in the Indian market. The device has already been announced in the company's hometown China last month and is called as Honor V20 there. The View20 is the first Honor smartphone that comes with a punch-hole display panel similar to what the Galaxy A8s and the Huawei Nova 4 sports. The other key highlight of the smartphone is its 48MP camera lens which is paired with a ToF 3D camera to capture some impressive image and video quality.

Honor View20 pricing and availability:

Coming to the pricing of the device, the flagship Honor View20 is available in two variants including a 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and an 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. While the standard 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 37,999, the high-end variant with 8GB RAM will be retailing for Rs 45,999. At this price range, the device will be competing with the other premium smartphones such as OnePlus 6, LG G7 ThinQ, Galaxy Note 8 and others. As for the availability, the device's first sale will go live beginning January 30th 12:00 AM on Amazon India website and on Honor online store hihonor.in. Honor will also sell the smartphone offline via Reliance Digital stores.

Honor View20 specifications and features:

In terms of internals, the Honor View20 sports a tall 6.4-inch FHD+ display panel that has an aspect ratio of 19:25:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels. The display of the View20 comes with a 'punch hole' placed at the top left corner of the display. The punch hole accommodates the front camera of the device that has a diameter of 4.5mm as compared to the 6.7mm diameter camera on the Galaxy A8s smartphone.

For imaging, the smartphone makes use of a dual-lens rear camera module comprising of a 48MP primary lens that has a wide f/1.8 aperture and a 78-degree wide field of view. The primary 48MP lens is a Sony IMX586 sensor which is paired with a secondary 3D TOF (time-of-flight) to aid 3D applications and map objects. The smartphone uses a 25MP camera up front to capture selfies and for video calls. Like we mentioned earlier the front camera is housed within the 'punch hole' at the front.

At its core, the smartphone makes use of flagship Kirin 980 chipset which is based on 7nm architecture, same as the Apple's A12 Bionic chipset. The device comes in 6GB RAM.128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage options. The internal storage of the device can be expanded via external microSD card. The device will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box based on Magic UI on top. Backing up the entire package is a 4,000mAh battery unit which comes with fast charging support.