ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Honor X10 Confirmed To Pack With Kirin 820 SoC

    By
    |

    Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei recently announced that it will launch the new 5G-enabled Honor X10 on May 20. The company posted on Weibo about the upcoming device and also shared a poster that claimed the Honor X10 will support the 5G network.

    Honor X10 Confirmed To Pack With Kirin 820 SoC

     

    Now, the company has confirmed the phone will be powered by the Kirin 820 SoC. The smartphone was announced at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in China.

    Key specifications of the Honor X10 were previously revealed by TENNA. The smartphone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The display will measure 6.09-inch with a resolution of 720 × 1,560 pixels.

    Prior to the launch, it was spotted on the GeekBench platform that the smartphone will come with model no TEL-AN00

    It will be pack with a 4,200 mAh battery which supports 22.5W charger. The phone will be run on Android 10 OS. The phone is said to be measure 163.7x76.5x8.8mm.

    In terms of camera, the Honor X10 will come in a quad-camera setup with a 40MP Sony IMX 600y primary sensor on the back panel, an 8MP, and a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor as well. On the front, there will be a pop-up selfie camera that will add a 16MP sensor.

    It is expected that the company will test the device's performance before bringing it to the market. The smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon SoC with a base frequency of 1.84GHz is the Kirin 820 5G chipset and it is relatively powerful.

    Although the company has so far only confirmed the chipset, we will be able to find out more before the launch. The phone is expected to hit the market with a starting price of 1,799 yuan.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: honor smartphone news
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 18:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X