Honor X10 Confirmed To Pack With Kirin 820 SoC News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei recently announced that it will launch the new 5G-enabled Honor X10 on May 20. The company posted on Weibo about the upcoming device and also shared a poster that claimed the Honor X10 will support the 5G network.

Now, the company has confirmed the phone will be powered by the Kirin 820 SoC. The smartphone was announced at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in China.

Key specifications of the Honor X10 were previously revealed by TENNA. The smartphone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The display will measure 6.09-inch with a resolution of 720 × 1,560 pixels.

Prior to the launch, it was spotted on the GeekBench platform that the smartphone will come with model no TEL-AN00

It will be pack with a 4,200 mAh battery which supports 22.5W charger. The phone will be run on Android 10 OS. The phone is said to be measure 163.7x76.5x8.8mm.

In terms of camera, the Honor X10 will come in a quad-camera setup with a 40MP Sony IMX 600y primary sensor on the back panel, an 8MP, and a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor as well. On the front, there will be a pop-up selfie camera that will add a 16MP sensor.

It is expected that the company will test the device's performance before bringing it to the market. The smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon SoC with a base frequency of 1.84GHz is the Kirin 820 5G chipset and it is relatively powerful.

Although the company has so far only confirmed the chipset, we will be able to find out more before the launch. The phone is expected to hit the market with a starting price of 1,799 yuan.

