Honor X10 Launched With Triple Camera Setup In China

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, has finally launched the new 5G-enabled Honor X10. In July last year, the company launched the Honor 9X and the Honor 9X Pro smartphones.

The Chinese tech giant has introduced the new phone of the X series as Honor X10 instead of the Honor 10X as not to confuse customers with Redmi's upcoming Redmi 10X 5G and the Redmi 10X Pro 5G smartphones.

The smartphone brings a few upgrades over the previous models of the X series and has a lot of new features. The 5G support phone comes with a larger notch-less display, flagship-grade main camera, and faster-charging capability.

Key Specifications Of Honor X10

The smartphone comes with a 6.63-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 × 1,560 pixels. The big improvement over the X10's display is that it supports the 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It packs with a 4,200 mAh battery which supports a 22.5W charger. On the software side, the phone runs on Android 10 OS.

The phone is powered by the Kirin 820 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone also supports an NM card slot for additional storage. It also comes with a side-facing fingerprint touch that can unlock the device within 0.3 seconds.

The phone has a quad-camera setup with a 40MP Sony IMX 600y primary sensor on the back panel, an 8MP, and a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor as well. On the front, there is a pop-up selfie camera with a 16MP sensor.

Other features of the camera include fast autofocus, AI scene detection, AIS handheld Super night Scene 2.0, 4K UHD video shooting, and 960fps slow-motion video recording.

For connectivity, the smartphone supports dual SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm headphone slot. The Honor X10 measures 163.7 x 76.5 x 8.8mm dimensions and a weight of 203 grams.

Color & Pricing Offers

The smartphone comes in various colors- Racing Blue, Light Speed Silver, Burning Power Orange, and Speed Black, etc.

The Honor X10 5G smartphone is available in three storage options which include 6GB RAM + 64GB storage for price 1,899 Yuan (~$267), while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at 2,199 Yuan (~$309). The variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage comes with a price of 2,399 Yuan (~$337). The first sale of the Honor X10 will start on May 26 in the China Market.

