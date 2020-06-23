Honor X10 Max Full Specifications Listed On TENNA: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor X10 Max has been confirmed to debut on July 2 in China. The company revealed the arrival of its mid-range 5G smartphone via a post on Weibo. It is said to come as a successor to the Honor 8X Max and is expected to pack one of the biggest displays any mid-range smartphone has offered until now. With just a few weeks remaining for its launch, the device has been certified online.

Honor 10X Max Certification Details

A mystery Honor smartphone with the model number Honor KKG-AN00 has cleared its certification via Chinese mobile regulatory TENNA. This handset is likely to be the Honor X10 Max as the features tipped by this listing falls in line with the previous leaks and teasers.

Let's talk about the design first. Going by the images shared on TENNA, the device will feature a standard design with a waterdrop notch display and likely a gradient rear panel housing the dual-camera setup in a rectangular module. It seems that the device will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner housed alongside the volume keys on the right edge.

Speaking of the specifications, the TENNA listing suggests that the handset will pack a 7.09-inch display which will be an LCD panel. It will offer 1080 x 2280 pixels FHD+ resolution. The U-shaped notch will be equipped with an 8MP camera for selfies.

At the rear, the company is probably sticking to a dual-lens module comprising a 48MP primary sensor. There will be a 2MP sensor as well for depth effects. The TENNA listing has not mentioned the processor name; however, it is listed with an octa-core processor with a base frequency of 2.0 GHz.

If the rumors are to be believed, then Honor might use the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor to power the unit. The handset might be launched with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage configuration. We could see the device come pre-installed with Android 10 OS wrapped around a custom Magic UI skin. A 4,900 mAh battery is what will drive the unit.

Honor has been one the strongest contender in the budget and mid-range smartphone segment. The company has been giving a tough time to the other popular Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.

The upcoming Honor 10X Max seems to be multimedia-centric considering it will debut with a humongous FHD+ display. This handset will likely fair in carrying forward the legacy of its predecessor, i.e, the Honor 8X Max, but that can only be confirmed once we get to use the device.

