Honor X10 Max, Honor 30 Lite Key Features Revealed; July Launch Imminent News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor is gearing up to introduce two new smartphones in early July - Honor 30 Youth and the Honor X10 Max in China. According to a tipster, both smartphones might launch on July 4 or July 5. He also revealed some key features of both smartphones.

The tipster further claimed that the Honor 30 Youth Edition 5G will come with a code name 'Maxwell', and the model number MXW-AN600. The Honor 30 Youth Edition 5G might come with the name Honor 30 Lite 5G outside of China.

Coming to the specifications, the Honor 30 Youth Edition might arrive with a Dimensity SoC. It is likely to run by the Dimensity 800 or the Dimensity 820 5G SoC. The device expected to pack an AI-powered triple camera system. The camera setup will include a 28mm 48MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is likely to come with a price tag of around 1,600 Yuan (roughly Rs. 17,200).

On the other hand, the Honor X10 Max will arrive with the code name 'King Kong' and it will be the successor of the Honor 8X Max which was launched in 2018. According to the early leaks, the Honor X10 Max said to come with a 7.09-inch display. It is expected to be the largest 5G smartphone of the year with a 7-inch display. The display also supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut. However, it will not include a punch-hole cutout design.

For the processor, the device is expected to pack the Kirin 820 5G chipset which also available in the Honor X10. The device said to be fuelled by a behemoth battery. Upfront, it is expected to bring a pop-up selfie camera.

On the other hand, the company is also planning to launch the Honor X10 Pro in China. However, the launch date is not yet known. The pro variant expected to feature the same 6.63-inch notch-less display as the Honor X10 5G.

To recall, the Honor X10 features a 6.63-inch Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display also offers a resolution of 2340 x 1,080 pixels.

Best Mobiles in India