Honor X10 Max Official Launch Set For July 2: Biggest Mid-Range 5G Device? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor recently announced its mid-range X smartphone series. Off late, the company is said to be working on a new model in this series dubbed the Honor X10 Max. Earlier, the device was tipped to arrive on July 4 or July 5. Now, the company has confirmed an early arrival next month. Also, some of the key features which this device will offer have been tipped.

Honor X10 Official Launch Details

The Honor X10 is all set to go official on July 2 in China. The company has confirmed its arrival via its official handle on Weibo. The post confirms the handset will be 5G-enabled and will be equipped with a bigger display. The internals of this handset has been also revealed via JD.com's listing and another post by Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

The device will be launched as the successor to the Honor 8X Max which was announced back in 2018. Going by the teaser image, the device will feature a tall display with a waterdrop notch and will come in a bluish shade. The placement of cameras on the rear panel and the arrangement of keys and ports are also not revealed in the teaser.

As for the expected hardware, Honor X10 Max is said to pack a 7.09-inch display that will deliver an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2280. If this is true, then this handset will be the first of its kind mid-range device to pack this massive panel. We are not sure if this will be an LCD or AMOLED display. However, it being the former is highly likely.

While it isn't revealed how many cameras the device will pack on the rear panel, the presence of a 48MP primary sensor is tipped. The U-shaped notch might accommodate an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the Honor X10 Max will come equipped with the octa-core MediaTek MT6873 processor which is otherwise known as the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC.

Its RAM and storage capacity are yet to be disclosed. But, the handset is said to launch with Android 10 OS. It will come pre-loaded with the Magic UI 3.1.1 skin. The device is said to draw its fuel via a 5,000 mAh battery and is likely to ship with 22.5W fast charging.

If we look at the over-all specifications then this device seems capable for daily tasks. Besides, the massive 7.09-inch display is what will grab the audience's attention. Also, 5G network support in mid-range smartphone category seems to be the new norm. It would be interesting to see what all new features this handset will be equipped with and in which price bucket it lands in the market.

