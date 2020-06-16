ENGLISH

    Honor X10 Max, X10 Pro To Launch Soon: What To Expect

    By
    |

    Honor has recently confirmed the launch of the Honor X10 5G smartphone in its home country. Now, the company is expected to launch two new smartphones in the X series - the Honor X10 Max and the Honor X10 Pro in China.

    Honor X10 Max, X10 Pro To Launch Soon: What To Expect

     

    The Honor X10 Max will probably come with a larger 7.09-inch screen. On the other hand, the X10 Pro will come with a normal-sized screen. So, the Honor X10 Pro expected to feature the same screen size as the Honor X10.

    Previously, we saw the use of large-screen in the Honor 8X Max. Although it was not in the 9x series and the company will, therefore, provide large-display handsets via the X series.

    According to leaks, the Honor X10 Max will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. Now, due to the shortage of chipsets, the company will use the MediaTek Dimensity 800 instead of the Dimensity 1000+ chipset. However, the hardware and other features of both phones were not known. It is expected that the phones will come with the same features as the original model.

    To recall, the Honor X10 features a 6.63-inch Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers a resolution of 2340 x 1,080 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage option.

    Coming to the software, the phone runs on Android 10 based on the Magic UI 3.1 user interface. The smartphone is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging technology. In terms of optics, the phone has a triple-camera setup comprising of a 40MP Sony IMX600y sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the Honor X10 has a 16MP pop-up camera for taking selfies.

     

    So far, there is no information regarding the launch date of both phones. However, the Honor X10 Pro is said to be coming soon and the X10 Max will be on the market in a few days.

    Read More About: honor smartphone news
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2020

