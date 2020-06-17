Honor X10 Pro 5G With Kirin 985 SoC Bags TENNA Certification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor recently introduced a new mid-range smartphone series dubbed the Honor X10. The handset gas already been made available for sale in China and might hit the shelves globally in the coming months. The company is now said to be working on an upgraded handset which will be called the Honor X10 Pro. The handset has cleared its certification in China which suggests an imminent launch.

Going by the TENNA listing, the Honor X10 Pro will arrive with an OLED panel measuring 6.53-inches with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The images shared on TENNA shows a punch-hole positioned on the top-left for the selfie camera.

Taking a look at the camera hardware, the TENNA listing suggests a 32MP camera will be packed inside the punch-hole to capture selfies and for video calls. The handset will debut with four rear cameras that will be placed inside a rectangular module on the top-left.

Speaking of the camera sensor, the quad-rear camera module is said to pack a 40MP primary sensor. The details on the remaining sensors are unknown as of now. However, the handset is likely to feature a periscope lens as well.

Coming to the processor, the Honor X10 Pro is said to be packed with the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor which is based on 7nm architecture. It will also be backed by 5G network connectivity. The listing further reveals that the device could arrive with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configuration.

The device might come with support for external microSD card. The Honor X10 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by a 3,900 mAh battery, but its fast-charging capacity hasn't been disclosed. Considering this device will launch as a premium mid-range offering a bigger battery would have made a sensor.

Looking at the on-sheet specifications, the device seems to be well-loaded and is a good upgrade over the standard X10. Honor is yet to confirm the development of this handset and by when it will debut globally. Since the device has started getting certified online, we might come across its arrival details in the coming weeks.

