Honor X20 5G Dimensity 900 SoC, Android 11 OS Confirmed; Geekbench Listing Hints Imminent Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor has launched several smartphones this year after parting ways from its former parent brand Huawei. Some more are in the pipeline with a pending launch. The company has adapted to the modern market and has introduced devices with 5G network support. A new Honor smartphone from the 'X' series has been benchmarked, suggesting the final testing phase and an imminent launch. Which new Honor smartphone is being prepped up for an official launch and can we expect an India launch?

New Mid-Range Honor Smartphone Launching Soon?

The next Honor labelled smartphone expected to go official is the Honor X20 5G. The device is slated for an August 12 launch in China. The rumour mill has been spilling its development details. This handset has already made appearances at some mobile authentication platforms including 3C and TENAA.

The latest Geekbench listing has confirmed some key specifications such as processor and RAM. The benchmark scores have also been revealed by the database. The model number listed on Geekbench is the same as the TENAA and 3C mobile certification website, i.e, Honor NTN-AN20.

Honor X20 5G Appears At Geekbench

The Honor X20 5G's features revealed by the Geekbench listing included ARM MT6877V/ZA model processor and 8GB RAM. For reference, this MediaTek processor is marketed as the Dimensity 900 SoC. The octa-core processor has Mali-G68 GPU support and a base frequency of 2.0GHz.

The Geekbench listing has only revealed an 8GB RAM configuration. We are not sure if the company will be launching any other higher RAM variant. The storage capacity is also not revealed by the benchmark website. But, we can't rule out the possibility of a 128GB storage model.

The Honor X20 5G will come with Android 11 OS as per the Geekbench database. The device will have Google Mobile services support and a custom skin on top. The benchmark scores are 709 and 2,079 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

That's all the details this Geekbench database hints at; a mid-range smartphone with 5G network support. We are only aware of the August 12 China launch date. There is no information if this device will be launched globally including in India anytime soon.

