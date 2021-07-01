Honor X20 SE With Dimensity 700 SoC Goes Official: A New Affordable 5G Model? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor has finally picked up its pace in product launches. The company has recently launched the Honor 50 series and the Honor Play5 as its new offerings after parting ways from its long-term parent brand, Huawei. The company has now launched a new 'X' series smartphone dubbed X20 SE. It is also a mid-range 5G smartphone that is powered by the Dimensity 700 processor. Following is its full specification sheet along with availability details:

Honor X20 SE: What All Features It Offer?

The Honor X20 SE has been launched with the Dimensity 700 processor. Multiple brands have used this chipset in recent times to power their affordable 5G smartphones. The Realme 8 5G and Narzo 30 5G are amongst the latest such affordable devices to use this chipset.

The smartphone will be available with 6GB/ 8GB RAM options and will have a 128GB storage configuration. It will also have external microSD card support. The device will ship with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box and have a Magic UI 4.1 interface.

It is worth mentioning that Honor devices now support GMS (Google Mobile Services) after parting ways from Huawei. The device will support third-party apps from Google Play Store and also have other Google services support.

The Honor X20 SE is packed with a 6.6-inch LCD display which supports 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The device sports a waterdrop notch which has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. The device features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors.

There is a fingerprint scanner integrated inside the power key and is mounted on the side panel. The connectivity options offered by Honor 20X SE includes 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device has a 4,500 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

Honor X20 SE Price And Global Availability

The Honor X20 SE has been launched with an asking price of CNY 1,799 (approx Rs. 20,600) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB RAM model is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs. 22,900).

The device will be available in Blue Water Emerald, Titanium Silver, and Cherry Pink Gold colors. The official sale is set for July 9 in China. The company is yet to give details on its global availability. Nevertheless, the latest offering by the brand will be targeting budget-conscious consumers with 5G network support and mid-range hardware.

