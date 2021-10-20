Honor X30 Max Complete Specification Surface Online; A New Affordable 5G Phone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this year, Honor introduced the new X-series with the launch of the Honor X20 5G. The device arrived as an affordable;e mid-range phone backed with modern 5G-network connectivity. Now, the company has started working on its successor called the Honor X30 Max which might break covers anytime soon. The entire specifications of the device have surfaced which hints at another mid-range 5G phone in the works.

Honor X30 Max Complete Specifications Leaked

The Honor X30 Max full specifications have been revealed by Digital Chat Station at the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The handset will be 5G-ready as its predecessor and is said to be powered by the Dimensity 900 SoC. This is one of the major upgrades over the previous-gen model, where the Dimensity 700 SoC was used.

The leak suggests the Honor X30 will be launched with a single RAM (8GB) and dual storage options, i.e., 128GB and 256GB. Like most of the modern days phones, this handset will also have a virtual RAM feature. The leak also hints at GPU Turbo X support and Android 11 OS.

Another major highlight is the Honor X30 Max's massive display measuring 7.09-inches. It will be an LCD panel that will support 1080 x 2280 pixels FHD+ resolution and sport a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The notch will be packing an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The optics at the back will include a 64MP main wide camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. The spec-sheet shared by the tipster on Weibo has also revealed NFC and USB Type-C connectivity options and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics. The battery here is said to be a 5,000 mAh unit accompanied by 22.5W fast charging support.

Honor X30 Max: Expected Price, Availability

There is no word regarding the Honor X30 Max's pricing and launch timeline. But, it's is initially making its debut in China in Charm Sea Blue, Magical Night Black, and Titanium Silver colors. There are sleek chances this handset is making its debut anytime soon in India; specifically this year. Whether or not it's making it to the shelves in the remaining markets is also uncertain as of now.

