Just In
- 17 min ago Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Now Available For Rs. 6,990: Worth The Asking Price?
- 32 min ago Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Selling With Rs. 5,000 Discount In India; Where To Buy?
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers On POCO X3 Pro, POCO F3 GT, POCO M3, POCO C31 And More
- 2 hrs ago Poco M4 Pro 5G Confirmed To Launch On November 9; Expected Features, India Launch Details
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2022 Retention Rules: BCCI to allow old teams to retain four players, new teams can pick three cricketers
- Finance Major Cryptos Recover From Fall; Shiba Inu Surge Over 40%
- Movies Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Voting Results: Lobo And Ravi In Danger Zone
- News Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, two others, get bail in drugs on cruise case
- Automobiles Piaggio Opens EV Three Wheeler Experience Centre in Mumbai
- Education NEET UG Result 2021 Update: NEET UG 2021 Score Cards To Be Out Soon As SC Clears Deck To Release NEET Results
- Lifestyle Diwali 2021: Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi, And Saiee M Manjrekar Give Us Modern-Ethnic Outfit Ideas
- Travel Karnataka's Ten Best Winter Destinations
Honor X30 Max Launched With Dimensity 900 Chip, 7.08-Inch Display; Price, Availability
Honor X30 Max is the latest smartphone from the popular Chinese brand. The company has also released the Honor X30i as part of the series. The brand claims the new smartphones are focused on multimedia and flaunt a large display, dual speakers, and more. The Honor X30 Max has currently debuted in China and could be available globally soon.
Honor X30 Max Price, Availability
The Honor X30 Max is available in two models of 128GB and 256GB storage options paired with 8GB RAM. The phones are priced CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 28,080) and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs.31,600), respectively. Buyers can choose from Magical Night Black, Charm Sea Blue, and Titanium Silver color options.
Presently, the Honor X30 Max is up for pre-orders in China and the brand is offering a special early bird sale starting November 1. Next, the phone will begin shipping starting November 11, which also marks Singles' Day in China. The global availability or pricing of the Honor X30 Max hasn't been disclosed yet.
Honor X30 Max Features
The new Honor X30 Max flaunts a large 7.08-inch TFT LCD panel with support for 16.7 million colors. The display features 2280 x 1080 pixels FHD+ resolution and supports RGBW pixel arrangement and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Designed for video streaming and content creation, Honor claims the new phone can go as low as 2 nits of brightness while consuming content in the dark.
At the same time, the Honor X30 Max claims to reach a peak brightness of 780 nits under sunlight. Plus, the display features HDR10 support and is also TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emission. The design of the Honor X30 Max also includes dual stereo speakers with support for HONOR Histen Sound.
The cameras on the Honor X30 Max include a dual-lens setup with a 64MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Plus, there's an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the Honor X30 Max draws power from the Dimensity 900 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB default storage.
The phone runs Android 11 with the custom OS on top. It also includes a large 5,000 mAh battery paired with 22.5W fast charging support. It comes with the usual connectivity options like dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou), NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
16,375
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
28,077
-
20,911
-
27,925
-
14,999
-
20,037
-
26,127