Honor X30 Max Launched With Dimensity 900 Chip, 7.08-Inch Display; Price, Availability

Honor X30 Max is the latest smartphone from the popular Chinese brand. The company has also released the Honor X30i as part of the series. The brand claims the new smartphones are focused on multimedia and flaunt a large display, dual speakers, and more. The Honor X30 Max has currently debuted in China and could be available globally soon.

Honor X30 Max Price, Availability

The Honor X30 Max is available in two models of 128GB and 256GB storage options paired with 8GB RAM. The phones are priced CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 28,080) and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs.31,600), respectively. Buyers can choose from Magical Night Black, Charm Sea Blue, and Titanium Silver color options.

Presently, the Honor X30 Max is up for pre-orders in China and the brand is offering a special early bird sale starting November 1. Next, the phone will begin shipping starting November 11, which also marks Singles' Day in China. The global availability or pricing of the Honor X30 Max hasn't been disclosed yet.

Honor X30 Max Features

The new Honor X30 Max flaunts a large 7.08-inch TFT LCD panel with support for 16.7 million colors. The display features 2280 x 1080 pixels FHD+ resolution and supports RGBW pixel arrangement and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Designed for video streaming and content creation, Honor claims the new phone can go as low as 2 nits of brightness while consuming content in the dark.

At the same time, the Honor X30 Max claims to reach a peak brightness of 780 nits under sunlight. Plus, the display features HDR10 support and is also TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emission. The design of the Honor X30 Max also includes dual stereo speakers with support for HONOR Histen Sound.

The cameras on the Honor X30 Max include a dual-lens setup with a 64MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Plus, there's an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the Honor X30 Max draws power from the Dimensity 900 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB default storage.

The phone runs Android 11 with the custom OS on top. It also includes a large 5,000 mAh battery paired with 22.5W fast charging support. It comes with the usual connectivity options like dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou), NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

