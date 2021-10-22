Honor X30i Key Features Revealed Via New Leak; Launch Anticipated On October 25 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor has launched a bunch of new devices after parting ways with Huawei earlier this year. Following the X20 series, the company started working on the Honor X30 series which is expected to go official next week in China alongside the Honor Play5 Vitality Edition. The upcoming lineup is rumored to comprise two models, i.e, the Honor X30 Max and the X30i. The complete specifications of the former were tipped yesterday. Now, a new leak has given us an insight into the features which the Honor X30i will offer.

Honor X30i Leaked Specifications

A Twitter user has leaked the expected spec-sheet of the Honor X30i. The tipster suggests the upcoming Honor phone will be driven by the Dimensity 810 processor which is a new-gen budget 5G octa-core chipset by MediaTek. The configuration details haven't been revealed vis this leak. However, we might see up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options.

According to the leak, the Honor X30i will also have a massive 6.7-inch display like the Honor X30 Max. It will be an LCD panel that will support 1080 x 2388 pixels FHD+ resolution. The panel is also said to offer a 90Hz refresh rate and a sampling rate of 180Hz. The display will sport a punch-hole design which is now becoming a standard norm in the mid-range and affordable mobile segment.

Apart from the display and processor, the Honor X30i's camera and battery specifications have also been highlighted by the tipster. The device is said to use three cameras at the back for primary photography. The camera module will have a 48MP main lens, a 2MP macro, and another 2MP sensor for depth imaging.

Furthermore, the Honor X30i will have a 7.45mm thickness and 175g weight. The device will be using a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and will get its fuel via a 4,000 mAH battery unit. The device is also tipped with 22.5W fast charging.

Honor is yet to give an official nod to the leaked spec sheet. No official teaser have surfaced yet that could confirm all the leaked features. If the company is indeed planning to launch this handset alongside the Honor Play5 Vitality Edition on October 25, we might soon come across some official announcements.

