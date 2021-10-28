Honor X30i With Dimensity 810 5G SoC, 90Hz Display Officially Announced; Price, Full Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor today has launched the new X30 smartphone lineup for the masses. The Honor X30i and the Honor X30 Max have been announced by Huawei's former sub-brand in China. The former has been launched with a lightweight aluminium body with a boxy-edged design and mid-tier hardware along with 5G network support.

Honor X30i Complete Specifications

The Honor X30i is one of the few affordable 5G phones which have an aluminium body that is said to be customized for high-strength and lightweight form factor. The latest Honor 5G phone is equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD display. This massive panel supports 1080 z 2388 pixels FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera positioned at the centre-top.

The Honor X30i's optics are handled by a triple camera setup at the back which includes a 48MP main camera and a 2MP sensor for depth sensor. There is also an additional 2MP sensor for macro photography. Upfront, the device uses an 8MP camera for selfies. Both front and back cameras support a vlog feature that is designed for social media content creators.

The Honor X30i is packed with the Dimensity 810 processor which is built on a 6nm process and comes with 5G network support. The octa-core processor is combined with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. It also has GPU Turbo X and Link Turbo X technologies integrated for better gaming and calling experience.

The firmware pre-installed is Android 11 wrapped around Magic UI 5.0 interface. We can expect the device to come with Google Mobile services outside China like other recent Honor devices. The Honor X30i's has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery which is aided by 22.5W fast charging support.

Honor X30i Price And Sale Details

The Honor X30i has been announced in the Chinese market starting at CNY1,399 (approx Rs. 16,000). It also comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration priced at CNY 1,699 (approx Rs. 20,000) and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration priced at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs. 22,000). The global availability is currently uncertain. However, we will keep you posted with the updates.

