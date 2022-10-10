Honor X40 GT Launching on October 13; Snapdragon 888 SoC, Gaming Features Teased News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Honor has been steadily launching new phones in the market this year. One of the latest launches was the Honor X40. It looks like the series might have a new variant pretty soon, namely the Honor X40 GT. Rumors suggest the upcoming smartphone is going to be game-centric with premium features.

The new Honor X40 GT is tipped to launch later this week in China. Reports claim the new Honor smartphone will eventually make its way outside the Chinese market to the global market. That said, the Honor X40 GT India launch details are still under wraps.

Honor X40 GT Launch on October 13

The new Honor X40 GT will launch on October 13, the brand officially confirmed via a post on Weibo. The new smartphone will launch via an online event, commencing at 7:30 PM Beijing Time (around 5:00 PM Indian time). The Honor X40 GT unveiling will be live-streamed on Weibo and other Chinese video-streaming platforms.

Honor X40 GT Features: What to Expect?

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Honor X40 GT is designed for gaming. Up front, the new Honor phone is rumored to flaunt a centered punch-hole display with at least a 120Hz refresh rate. Popular tipster Digital Chat station claims Honor has included an LCD panel instead of an OLED screen as seen on the Honor X40.

Related: Honor Pad 8 Launched in India

Honor has officially confirmed a few features and specs of the upcoming smartphone. For one, the Honor X40 GT will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood. It's tipped to offer an average frame rate of 115.07 fps, 56.33 fps, and 89.71 fps for MOBA, RPG game titles, and routine mobile apps, respectively.

Reports also claim the Honor X40 GT design could be identical to the Honor X40. This includes the signature camera ring at the rear. Rumors suggest the color of the new smartphone could be a bit different, launching in a Carbon Black shade with a green accent.

Additionally, the 3C listing of the Honor X40 GT confirms 66W wired fast charging support. The battery details are still under wraps. Finally, the pricing and availability of the new smartphone will be disclosed on October 13 when the phone debuts.

Also read: Why Honor could soon exit the Indian market

Best Mobiles in India