Honor X6s With Helio G25 SoC, Triple Cameras Goes Official; Features, Price, Availability

Honor recently launched a tablet in the Indian market, the Honor Pad 8. It looks like the brand isn't done with launches for the year yet. The new Honor X6s has just debuted in the global market, which comes as a new variant of the X6 series. As another affordable option, it remains to be seen how well the Honor X6s will fare in markets like India.

As far as the design is concerned, the new Honor X6s looks identical to the previously launched Honor X6. This includes a squared camera module at the rear and a waterdrop display. Here are the complete specs and details of the newly launched Honor X6s.

Honor X6s Features

The newly launched Honor X6s flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio G25 processor powered the new Honor smartphone with 4GB of RAM. Storage options include 64GB and 128GB of in-built memory, which can further be expanded via a microSD card.

At the rear, the Honor X6s features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. There's also a pair of 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth assistance. Honor has included a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

For security, the Honor X6s packs in a fingerprint reader on the power button on the right spine of the device. There's also a 5,000 mAh battery paired with standard 10W charging support. The new Honor smartphone runs Magic UI 6.1 on Android 12 OS.

The Honor X6s includes connectivity options like dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, NFC support, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The new smartphone also supports the face unlock feature.

Honor X6s Price, Availability

While the Honor X6s has debuted in the global market, its price and availability are still under wraps. Buyers can choose from Ocean Blue and Titanium Silver colors. The India launch and availability of the new Honor smartphone are also unclear.

In India, plenty of smartphones with the Helio G25 SoC are available like the Infinix Hot 10 Play, Moto E7, and Tecno Pova Neo. If the Honor X6s were the debut in India, it would be priced under Rs. 12,000. Since the brand launched a tab recently, we can expect more launches from Honor despite rumors of exiting India.

