How to buy Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 on Amazon flash sale

The Samsung Galaxy M10 and the Samsung Galaxy M20 are the first set of smartphones from Korean tech-giant with a water-drop notch. These are also the first set of devices from the company, which are available exclusively on Amazon. With the Galaxy M series of smartphones, Samsung is competing against Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Honor, and Realme by offering value-for-money smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 and the Samsung Galaxy M20 will be available on Amazon India. These smartphones will be available in first come first serve basis (until stock lasts), and the complete inventory was sold out on the first sale in just a couple of minutes.

Samsung Galaxy M10 quick specs

The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy M10 is available for Rs 7,990 for the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. The device comes with a 6.22-inch TFT display with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. An Exynos Octa-core SoC powers the smartphone with 1.6 GHz clock speed.

At the back, the Galaxy M10 has a dual camera setup with 13 MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP super wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the device has a 5 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The device is fueled by a 3400 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port.

Samsung Galaxy M20 quick specs

The Samsung Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch TFT display with 2.5D curved tempered glass. Unlike the Galaxy M10, the M20 has an FHD+ resolution display. The device is powered by the newly launched Exynos 7904 Octa-core SoC with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device has an identical set of primary camera setup as of the Galaxy M10 with a new and improved 8 MP front-facing selfie camera on the front with 1080p video recording capability.

The Galaxy M20 is fueled by a massive 5000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via USB type C port. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom Samsung Experience skin on top.

