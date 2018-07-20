How to grab the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer at Rs 501

Jio is all set to launch its JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer today. The telco offer is scheduled to go live on July 21 has been preponed on July 20. The sale of the JioPhone at Rs 501 will starts from 5:01 pm. Jio has matched the launch timing with the price of the phone.

The JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer is a deal for buyers who are looking to buy a new but cheap feature phone. There are too many feature phone available in the Indian market, but it's worth saying that JioPhone stands out from the crowd. This offer will give you a chance to buy the JioPhone at Rs 501 by exchanging any old feature phone.

The one who has already registered for the offer will receive a notification alert, the moment offer goes live at their nearby store. To purchase the JioPhine under this offer, buyers have to visit the nearby Jio store or any Reliance digital store. Do remember that you need to carry your Aadhaar ID and passport size photo with your old feature phone.

Paytm offer on JioPhone

Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm E-commerce Pvt. Ltd is offering a flat cashback of Rs. 500 on the Reliance JioPhone to its customers. The cashback is a part of the 'monsoon loyalty cashback' program and has brought the effective price of the VoLTE-enabled 4G phone to Rs. 1,099, that is about 31 percent less than its original price of Rs. 1,599.

Reliance JioPhone, aka 'Jio F490M' comes powered by Spreadtrum SPRD 9820A/QC8905 SoC comprising of a dual-core CPU and Mali-400 GPU with 1.2GHz clock speed. Reliance JioPhone's superlative performance further receives a boost from its 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage which is expandable to up to an additional 128GB via a microSD card.

It features a 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) display, dual cameras (2MP rear camera, VGA camera on the front), 2,000mAh battery, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, GPS, and seamless USB 2.0 connectivity. The device also comes with the voice-based Jio Assistant that enables users to compose messages, play videos, dial numbers, and more using verbal commands.

Paytm Mall customers can avail the cashback by using 'Monsoon500' coupon code while making their purchase using the Paytm Mall mobile app.