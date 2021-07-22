How Realme UI 2.0 Will Improve Performance On Budget C15 & C12 Smartphones News oi-Rohit Arora

Realme C15 and C12 users are in for a surprise. A stable version of realme UI 2.0 is no its way to bring some major visual and performance enhancements to the budget handsets. Based on Android 11, the realme UI 2.0 can be seen on the recently launched value flagship and mid-range Realme smartphones. It is full of customizations and useful software features.

Sadly, not all users will receive the new update in the first instalment as it is being randomly pushed out to a limited set of users today. Realme mentioned that a broader rollout will happen in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

What's New In Realme UI 2.0 Update?

Personalizations



• Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.

• Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode, and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

System



• Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.

• Optimized vibration effects for text input and gameplay.Launcher

• You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.

Security and Privacy

• You can now turn "App lock" on or off in Quick Settings.

• Added "Low battery message": When your phone battery is lower than 15%, you can quickly send a message to share your location with specified people.

• More powerful SOS functions

Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.

• Optimized "Permission manager": You can now choose "Allow only once" for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.

Games

• You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.

Communications

• You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

Photos

• Optimized the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.

HeyTap Cloud

• You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data, and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.

Camera

• Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.

• Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

Realme Lab

• Added Sleep Capsule, help you schedule downtime and secure your sleep time

As you can see, the new update brings a series of new features to the budget handsets and should improve the user experience to a good extent.

Fret not if your handset takes a longer time to boot for the first time after the installation. The new update will perform a series of actions such as application adaptation, background optimization and security scanning to improve the system operation efficiency and eliminate potential safety risks.

Realme also mentions that the new update will occupy more CPU, memory and other resources, which may cause slight hanging and faster power consumption on the budget handsets. Realme will address such issues in future updates.

