How To Delete Application From Apple MacBook And Mac OS

If you are a Windows users and recently switched to Mac OS then things will be a bit different for you. The operating system is completely different but doesn't worry you will get the hang of it. MacBook doesn't come with a lot of storage offering unless you are spending a good amount on it to upgrade. To keep the storage capacity in mind we have to adjust with the applications and a single application which is not into utilization can also eat up a lot of space on the MacBook. So in this article, you will get to know how to uninstall an application on Mac.

Basically, on Windows, users need to go to the control panel then App and Software and uninstall the application followed by several steps. But it's very different when it comes to Mac OS.

How To Delete Apps From MacBook

First, you have to open Launchpad on your MacBook. You can either open it by tapping the F4 key, Launchpad icon, or directly from four-finger gesture.

Now you have to find the app which you want to uninstall from your mac.

Once you're don't then click and hold the app icon until it enters the jiggly mode.

Once it enters in the jiggly mode you can find an X in the top-left icon of the app icon which represents the sign of removal.

Click on the X icon which will prompt a popup saying Delete. Click on the Delete prompt and you are done with.

This is how you can remove or uninstall an application on MacBook or Mac OS.

How To Delete Apps From Dock

First, you need to find the app which you wish to delete from the dock.

Now click and hold the app until it enters the jiggly mode.

Now simply drag and drop the application to the Trash icon.

Once you're done with that empty the trash and you are done.

