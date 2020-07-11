Apple iOS 14 Public Beta: How To Download And Install iOS 14 On Your iPhone News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iOS 14 and is finally here, in the public beta version. The latest software update was announced at the WWDC 2020 and is now available as part of a test run. The latest OS is available on select iPhone and iPad models. Here are the steps to download iOS 14 on these selected devices.

iOS 14: List Of Supported Devices

As noted, the iOS 14 beta is available on select devices. This includes the iPhone SE 2016 and the iPhone SE 2019 models, and iPhone 6S onwards up to the iPhone 11 series. The iPadOS update is also available on 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (6th gen), iPad (5th gen), iPad Mini (5th gen), iPad Mini 4, iPad Air (3rd gen), iPad Air 2, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

How To Download iOS 14?

The latest iOS 14 can be downloaded on your iPhone by following these simple steps. Interested users will first need to head to the Apple Beta Software Program website. Here, click on the sign-up button > enter your Apple id > read and agree to the terms and conditions.

Once done, the option to choose either iOS or iPadOS appears; select accordingly. Ensure to read the instructions and detailed information. Also, make sure you have your data backed up on your device. Next, select the 'Download profile' and follow through the instruction to install the public beta profile.

Next, users will need to go to the Settings tab and approve the changes. The device will request a restart once the iOS 14 or iPadOS update has been downloaded. Once installed, users need to once again go to the Settings tab > software update > download public beta. This will download and install the latest OS on your device.

Apple iOS 14 Features

One of the biggest updates in iOS 14 is the introduction of the App Library, which allows users to download their favorite apps. Apple has also brought in widgets and now they can be placed anywhere on the home screen. Plus, incoming calls while using an app don't take up the entire screen, but only show a notification at the top bar - just like Android.

These are some of the features that many have been eager to use. With the iOS 14 public beta available now, you can try it out on your supported iPhone.

