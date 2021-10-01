Get Free AirPods On Purchase Of iPhone 12 Or iPhone 12 Mini; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Both Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale are just around the corner. During the sale, the iPhone 12 series will be available at discounted price tags on both e-commerce sites.

As part of the festive offer, Apple India Online Store has another offer on the purchase of the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Mini. If you are buying iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Mini via the Apple India Online Store, you can get free AirPods. The offer will start from October 7.

How To Avail It?

Interested buyers can add the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Mini into their cart and can simply get an option to avail of the free AirPods which is expected to be the second-gen Apple AirPods, selling at Rs. 14,900. Do note that, this offer will only be available at Apple India Online Store.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini Features

Both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini have identical designs except for the display and the battery size. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 12 Mini offers a slightly smaller display measuring a 5.4-inch display. Both phones also support Dolby Vision and are powered by the A14 Bionic chip.

For battery, the iPhone 12 packs a 2,851 mAh battery, while the iPhone 12 Mini has a 2,227 mAh unit. Moreover, they come with a dual-rear camera setup including a 12MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, there is a 12MP selfie camera with support for a 4K video recording.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini Price In India

The iPhone 12 price now starts at Rs. 65,900, while the iPhone 12 mini is selling starting at Rs. 59,900 in India. It is also important to note, the iPhone 12 could start at Rs. 49,999 and the iPhone 12 Mini might be available at Rs. 39,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale which can be a great deal. However, if you want to buy the AirPods along with the iPhone, you can buy the phone via the Apple India Online Store.

