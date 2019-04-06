ENGLISH

    How to grab Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro during Flash sale

    Redmi Note 7 Pro and Note 7 flash sale in India. Here are the offers which you should consider before buying the smartphones.

    By
    |

    Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro are all set to went on another sale in India. Both the smartphones already went on their weekly flash sale on Wednesday and under Mi Fan Festival 2019 today it is also going up for a flash sale at 12 PM (Noon). So if you missed grabbing the smartphone during last flash sales than this is the best time to do so.

    How to grab Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro during Flash sale

     

    The Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro will be up for grabs on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 PM, make sure you have saved all the details regarding your address and card which will save some time during the sale to place your order. Earlier log in to the Flipkart and Mi store website prior to the sale will help you move the smartphones to the cart as soon as the sale kicks off.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 price and offers

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro is listed for Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB model is up for grabs at Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 is up for grabs at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model will cost you Rs 11,999. The smartphones come in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

    How to grab Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro during Flash sale

     

    Airtel customers will receive up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited calling under Airtel Thanks benefits. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio subscribers will also receive double data offer on recharge of Rs 198 and above.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
