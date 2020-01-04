How To Win Free OnePlus Smartphone With Red Cable Challenge News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus has recently announced its 'Spot the Red Cable Challenge' under which the company is offering a chance to Indian fans to win a brand new OnePlus smartphone. The company announced the challenge via its official OnePlus India Instagram account. Also do note that the last date of participating in the contest is January 5, 2020.

"Miss it and you'll regret it. Take part in Spot the Red Cable Challenge and you could win yourself a OnePlus Phone. Here's how to go about it:

Spot as many OnePlus Red Cables as you can and capture them in one picture.

Upload it as a post on your social media handle, use #RedCableClub and tag us to be eligible.

Contest ends on 5th Jan," reads the official OnePlus India Instagram Post.

The company has also posted a video featuring Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath explaining about the challenge and how you can win this challenge. Also do note that you can't cheat by editing the pictures on photoshop to make them interesting or by adding photos downloaded from the internet.

So if you're interested in the challenge then hurry up and starting clicking and posting pictures of OnePlus red cables with the hashtag. Recently, the company has also teased the OnePlus Concept One prototype on its Instagram account. The smartphone is said to debut at CES 2020, according to the teaser video this is going to be the first smartphone with the invisible camera setup.

The wired report claims that OnePlus has used electrochromic glass to make the camera modules invisible. It has also been reported that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will arrive with a partnership with McLaren. This means that the design of the smartphone will be inspired by a racing car. Let's see what we are going to witness at CES 2020 this time. To recall, the event starts from January 7 and last till January 10 at Las Vegas Convention Center, United States.

