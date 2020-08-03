Asus ROG Phone 3 Promotional Offer; You Can Win ROG Phone 3 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus has announced a new promotional offer through which consumers can win the newly launched - the ROG Phone 3. The game named -'Crack the code' puzzle which is hosted by the Flipkart. The company will share a total of 4 puzzles through its twitter handle. The customer can get the phone through the correct answer on the comment section. You can get the separate ROG Phone 3 through each puzzle, for that, you have to keep an eye on the Asus official twitter page.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 launched in India last month. As a gaming smartphone, it comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display which offers an FHD+ resolution of 2,340 × 1,080 pixels. It has a 144Hz refresh rate panel, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and 2.5D curved display. Under the hood, it is powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the handset offers a triple camera that comprises the 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. Upfront, it has a 24MP single sensor for selfies. The smartphone also offers 8K video recording at 30fps, 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 10-based ROG UI out-of-the-box. The device packs a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology. For connectivity, it also features accelerator, compass, proximity sensor, in-display fingerprint scanner.

The device supports 5G network, GPS with NavIC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and dual front-facing speakers. The smartphone carries a tag of RS. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model available with a price tag of Rs. 57,999.

Best Mobiles in India