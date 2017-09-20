HTC all set to launch three smartphones in the coming months

Some of you may have noticed, this year, HTC has codenamed all of its smartphones with the Ocean moniker. The HTC U Ultra was codenamed as Ocean Note, the HTC U Play was as Ocean Smart and the HTC U11 as Ocean.

Keeping in line with the trend, the Taiwanese company is now gearing up for the launch of three new smartphones. According to a tech blogger named Corn Chen, the smartphones are dubbed as Ocean Harmony, Ocean Lite, and Ocean Master. While we have heard rumors about the Ocean Lite and Ocean Master earlier, this is the first time Ocean Master has come to light.

The blogger, who is a member of the HTC community, has taken to Twitter to reveal some of the specs and features of the devices. Going by his Twitter post, both the Ocean Harmony and Ocean Master would come with 6-inch displays. The phones, however, differs in RAM capacity and storage space.

The Ocean Harmony is said to carry 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Whereas the Ocean Master is listed with 6GB RAM and 128GB of default storage.

The blogger further claims the HTC Ocean Master would use a 12MP rear-facing camera as well as an 8MP selfie shooter for optics.

Moving on to the HTC Ocean Lite, the phone is likely to sport a rather small 5.2-inch display. However, it is said to have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage capacity. Hence, it is not expected to be an entry-level device.

At this moment, the pricing of these smartphones is not known. HTC will unveil the devices sometime between November and December. Lastly, as with all the leaks, you better take this information with a pinch of salt.