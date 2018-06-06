HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ launched in India for a starting price of Rs 15,800

HTC has launched two new mid-tier smartphones in the Indian market after a short gap. The HTC Desire 12 and the HTC Desire 12+ are the latest smartphones, which are available in India from the 11th of June 2018. The HTC Desire 12 retails in India for Rs 15,800 and the Desire 12+ is priced at Rs 15,800 and Rs 19,790, respectively. The pre-orders will open from the 7th of June exclusively on HTC India E-Store.

Design

The HTC Desire 12 and the HTC Desire 12+ offers a premium design wit ha 2.5D curved glass on the front as well as on the back of the smartphone. The + moniker has a dual camera setup, whereas the Desire 12 has a single primary camera.

HTC Desire 12 specifications

HTC Desire 12 The Desire 12 ships with a 5.5-inch HD+ display with the screen resolution of 720×1440 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9. It makes use of a MediaTek 6739 processor which is coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM. The smartphone also offers 16GB/32GB of internal storage space.

In terms of optics, the Desire 12 flaunts a 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and it is backed by a 2,730mAh battery. As stated, the Desire 12 doesn't feature a fingerprint scanner.

HTC Desire 12+ specifications

The HTC Desire 12+ is the slightly larger and upgraded version of Desire 12. It is fitted with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 720×1440 pixels screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The chipset is teamed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage.

The Desire 12+ comes with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth-sensing secondary sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper. The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo OS and it packs a 2,965mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Conclusion

These smartphones offer a premium design and are some of the best-looking smartphones under Rs 20,000 price mark. However, the same cannot be said about the specifications. A merely 720p display, entry-level processors is something that might not work well in the current market scenario. As of now, we cannot comment anything about the real world usage and stay tuned for the review to know more about the real-world usage of these smartphones.