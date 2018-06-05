ENGLISH

HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ to be launched in India today

HTC to launch two phones in India today.

    HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ are all set to be launched today in India. The company has teased the arrival of two smartphones in the Desire series by posting a tweet reading, "Coming to India. Save the date.. 06.06.2018". The official teaser does not reveal any details regarding the pricing of these Desire smartphones except for the launch date. Notably, these phones were unveiled back in March.

    The highlight of the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ is the presence of 18:9 display making them the cheapest phones with such a display from the company. Both the Desire handsets were unveiled in Black and Silver color options. The Desire 12+ comes with a dual-rear camera module to capture shots with Bokeh effect.

    Expected pricing in India

    Based on the official pricing in the European markets, the Desire 12 is expected to be priced around Rs. 15,000 while the Desire 12+ is likely to be priced around Rs. 20,000. However, the India pricing could be different and we will know the same later in the day.

    HTC Desire 12 specs

    The Desire 12 is fitted with a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device makes use of a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

    The imaging aspects include a 13MP BSI camera sensor at the rear with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash and a 5MP BSI sensor with f/2.4 aperture at the front. The other goodies include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microUSB port and a 2730mAh battery.

    HTC Desire 12+ specs

    Talking about the Desire 12+, the device adorns a 6-inch HD+ IPS display with a similar resolution and aspect ratio as the other phone. It also runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with HTC Sense. The hardware aspects include an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can be extended up to 2TB.

    There is a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP BSI primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. This camera module has f/2.2 aperture, Bokeh mode, Panorama mode, and face detection. The selfie camera is an 8MP BSI sensor with Beauty mode, HDR and f/2.0 aperture. The device gets the power from a 2965mAh battery.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
