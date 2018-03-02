HTC Desire 12 Plus with 18:9 display, 13MP camera spotted online

HTC may not be at the top right now, but the company is trying its best to make a comeback. It is planning to launch new smartphones in the coming months. From what we have been hearing so far, the Taiwanese manufacturer is currently working on a mid-range device called HTC Desire 12. The Desire 12 has already appeared in a few leaks so far.

And, Android Headlines now reports that the Desire 12 may have more than one variant. Apparently, there exists another device called HTC Desire 12 Plus. The report has also revealed the entire specs sheet of the smartphone. Well, there is not much difference between the Desire 12 and Desire 12 Plus, except for the display size. However, we don't know which processor is used inside the Desire 12.

According to the leak, the HTC Desire 12 Plus is fitted with a 5.99-inch TFT display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, 1440×720p resolution and a pixel density of 268ppi. The smartphone is codenamed as "Breeze Plus" and it will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The chipset is clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage space which is further expandable via the microSD card slot.

Talking about the cameras, the Desire 12 Plus is said to sport a 13MP primary snapper with a back illuminated sensor for better low light photography. As for the selfie camera, the smartphone will reportedly make use of an 8MP sensor enabled with electronic image stabilization.

The smartphone is also likely to pack a 2,965mAh battery with 5V/1.5A fast charging support and the bundled adapter supporting the same. The report claims, the battery will get charged from 0 percent to 100 percent in just 2 hours and 10 minutes. The battery is also said to be capable of delivering up to 26 hours of talk time, 74 hours of music and 522 hours of standby time.

Rumors have it, the Desire 12 Plus will get launched sometime in Spring.