HTC Desire 20 Pro With Snapdragon 665 SoC Confirmed To Launch On June 16

HTC is gearing up to launch a new smartphone called - the HTC Desire 20 Pro. The launch date is scheduled for June 16. HTC has posted a banner on its Taiwanese official website, from where the launch date has been confirmed.

The company has sold a large portion of its resources to Google. Yet the company wants to continue its legacy without shutting down its smartphone business.

There was many rumors of the smartphone has been making rounds for quite some time. Even before the official announcement, the phone has been seen receiving various certifications. But now there is the official confirmation that the phone is debuting in Taiwan.

The posted banner confirms the outline and design of the device. The smartphone will come with a single left-attached punch-hole selfie camera. Now, HTC is bringing its phones with punch-hole selfie camera design. So, the idea of in-display fingerprint sensors in phones is no longer available.

HTC Desire 20 Pro Specifications (Expected)

In terms of specifications, the HTC Desire 20 Pro will arrive with a 6.5-inch LCD display with support for the taller aspect ratio. It will offer a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2,340 pixels. The device said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or the Snapdragon 665 SoC. It is expecting to arrive with a 6GB of RAM.

For photography, it is rumored that the HTC Desire 20 Pro will come with a rear camera setup on its back panel with a layout that mimics the design of Samsung smartphones. The camera setup said to come with four shooters.

For connectivity, the device will include a 3.5mm audio jack, a fingerprint reader that will be on the backside.

According to the Geekbench earlier, it will arrive under a mid-range level handset from the company. It is expected to come with a price tag of around Rs. 15,000.

