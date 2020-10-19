HTC Desire 20+ With Snapdragon 720G Chipset Announced; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After launching the Desire 20 Pro, HTC has now introduced the Desire 20+. The latest mid-range handset offers the Snapdragon 720G chipset, massive battery, and a quad-camera set up. The price of the HTC Desire 20+ has been set at TWD 8,490 which roughly translates to Rs. 21,700. It comes in two color variants namely Dawn Orange and Twilight Black. As of now, there are no details regarding which market will be getting the handset.

HTC Desire 20+ Specifications

Starting with the display, the HTC Desire 20+ has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen which offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset clubbed with 6GB of RAM. It is offered in a 128GB internal storage variant which can be expandable via a dedicated microSD card. In terms of dimension, it measures 164.9 x 75.7 x 9mm and weighs 203 grams.

Coming to the software, the handset ships with Android 10 operating system. Besides, it houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 rapid charging technology. On the camera front, it has a quad-camera setup at the back panel consisting of a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultrawide lens with a 115-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro lens, and lastly, a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, it has a 16MP snapper.

The rear camera is also paired with dual-LED flash and other features of the camera include HDR, AI scene detection, time-lapse photography, and 4K video. For a security measure, it comes with a rear-mounted physical sensor that is placed beneath the camera module. It also supports dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

What We Think

The HTC Desire 20+ has all the features that a mid-range phone offers nowadays. It seems the company is all set to give competition to other brands like Xiaomi, Realme. Previously, the brand announced its first 5G smartphone the HTC U20 alongside the Desire 20 Pro. The HTC U20 features the Snapdragon 765G chipset, a full HD+ 6.9-inch punch-hole display, 5,000 mAh battery.

