HTC Desire Pro 5G Powered By Snapdragon 690 SoC Silently Announced: Price, Specification

Back in October last year, HTC introduced a mid-range smartphone called the HTC Desire 20+. The company has now added another device to this Desire lineup called the HTC Desire 21 Pro. The smartphone was spotted at the Google Play Console where its key features were tipped. The brand then silently launched this device in Taiwan. This is also a mid-range offering that comes with 5G connectivity, an FHD+ display with punch-hole design, Snapdragon 690 SoC, and more. Here's what the new HTC device brings to the table:

HTC Desire 21 Pro Full Specifications

The HTC Desire 21 Pro is announced with a tall 6.7-inch display which has a punch-hole at the center-top. The panel supports an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a pixel density of 400 DPI, and also has a higher 90Hz refresh rate. The company seems to have adapted to modern display requirements. the device has a thin-bezel profile; excluding the chin.

The HTC Desire 21 Pro uses the Snapdragon 690 processor under the hood. The chipset features two Kyro 560 performance cores and six Kyro 560 efficiency cores. The octa-core SoC is combined with Adreno is 619 GPU and 8GB RAM configuration. The smartphone comes with 5G network support. It will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the device has a quad-lens module at the rear. The primary setup comprises a 48MP sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The device also has a pair of 2MP sensors functioning as depth and macro lens. Upfront, the in-display camera cutout packs a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. Lastly, the device uses a 5,000 mAh battery to keep the power on.

HTC Desire 21 Pro Price And Sale Details

The HTC Desire 21 Pro is launched with TWD 11,990 in Taiwan which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 31,000. The device is announced in a single 8GB RAM configuration and will be available in Star Blue and Fantasy Purple shades. The device is currently announced in Taiwan and the company is yet to announce its availability details for India and other markets.

