HTC Exodus, the blockchain smartphone will launch on 22nd of October

HTC is all set to launch world's first native blockchain smartphone on the 22nd of October. The HTC Exodus was initially announced in May 2018, mainly for those, who are interested in a device with high-level security with support for the crypto wallet.

The HTC Exodus will be useful for those, who make a lot of transactions with the cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. This smartphone is designed/created by Phil Chen, the creator of the HTC Vive virtual reality headsets.

Using this smartphone, the company is planning to create a dedicated blockchain network, where the Exodus smartphones will act as nodes. With this development, the company might accept the payment in cryptocurrencies to promote and develop the technology.

As of now, there is no information on the exact price of the HTC Exodus smartphone. However, according to leaks and speculations, the HTC Exodus is expected to cost around $1000 for the base variant.

This smartphone might not impress the standard smartphone users. However, for those who deal with a lot of crypto exchange, this device will be a dream come true, as the HTC Exodus is expected to offer cold-storage for the cryptocurrency, which will eliminate the mining fees, that users pay for the third party services.

HTC Exodus specifications

As of now, there is no information on the specifications of the HTC Exodus smartphone. However, considering the fact that the Exodus will be used as a crypto mining device, the smartphone is expected to launch with the top of the line specifications, which will be in line with the other flagship smartphone launched in 2018.

The smartphone is likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The official teaser hints that the smartphone will have a transparent design, and is likely to support Qi-based wireless charging.