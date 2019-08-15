HTC Re-enters Indian Smartphone Market With The Budget Wildfire X News oi-Rohit Arora

If you have been following Indian technology news closely, you must be aware that HTC almost vanished from the Indian smartphone market. Once a relentless innovator, the Taiwan-based smartphone manufacturer succumbed to Chinese smartphone brands and stopped its operations in India in late last year.

It was just the last month when we heard some rumors about the HTC's comeback to the Indian smartphone space. The rumors turned out to be true as the company has reentered the Indian market with the launch of a new budget smartphone- the Wildfire X.

Launched under the company's Wildfire series of devices, the new handset has been launched in two variants- 4GB RAM+128 ROM and 3GB RAM+32 GB ROM at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 9,999 respectively for a limited period offer.

HTC Wildfire X has been launched with no-questions-asked accidental and liquid damage protection. The company is also offering complimentary pickup and drop facility plus standard 1 year warranty.

The smartphone comes equipped with "Mybuddy" security feature. The one-of-its kind feature allows users to pull out the device from the shell to trigger aloud alarm, send live location information to friends and family, and record and transmit audio/video of surroundings in real time.

HTC Wildfire X Specifications

Display: 6.22" HD+ IPS waterdrop display (88.8% screen to body ratio)

Rear Camera: 12 MP (Main, 1.25 μm)+8 MP (8x hybrid Zoom) + 5 MP (Depth) triple cameras;

Front Camera: 8 MP Wide Angle with 86° FOV

Memory: 4GB DDR4x RAM + 128GB ROM / 3GB DDR4x RAM + 32GB ROM

256 GB Expandable Memory (Hybrid)

Processor: 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core, 12 nm Process Node

OS: Android 9 Pie

Battery: 3,300mAh(typ.) with AI technology, 10W Charging, USB Type -C

Audio: 9.5V Digital PA. Dual Band Microphone

Network: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900; WCDMA: 900/2100; LTE: B1/B3/B5/ B8/B40/B41; Dual Wi-Fi

Sensors: Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light

Dimensions: 156.7mmx74.9 mmx7.95mm.

At a starting price of Rs. 9,999 (under limited offer), HTC Wildfire X will fight the likes of widely popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M series, Vivo Y91, Realme 3 and other sub 15K smartphones. The triple-lens camera setup seems like the highlight feature of the handset that we would want to test and compare with the rival devices.

Launch Offers With HTC Wildfire X

HTC has also announced some launch offers with Vodafone Idea. New and existing Vodafone Idea Limited customer will be rewarded with Rs. 75x50 (Rs. 3750) Coupons via MyVodafone/MyIdea (MVA/MIA) App on the purchase of the new smartphone. Besides, on buying the new HTC Wildfire X, customer will get additional 0.5GB data per day for 18 months. Moreover, if the users recharges with Rs. 255/-through MVA/MIA, he/she will be rewarded with Rs.75 coupon that can be redeemed later

HTC has signed InOne as local licensing partner for the company's new innings in India. Charles Huang, Vice President of HTC APAC informed that the company is restructuring the market penetration plans with InOne to regain the market share in India. HTC Wildfire X will be available in Sapphire Blue colour, exclusively on Flipkart.com starting 22nd August 2019.

