HTC to revamp its smartphone strategy in 2018 to gain back the market share

If some reports are to be believed, HTC is planning to make some significant changes in its smartphone business. As per digitimes.com, the Taiwanese tech giant is expected to put emphasis on its R&D and marketing efforts for limited smartphone launches in the coming year. The change in the smartphone business strategy is planned to make a comeback in the game of flagship Android handsets which is largely lost to rivals like Samsung, LG, and new companies.

Once a leader in Android smartphone segment, HTC is now struggling to sell its smartphones in the global market. Even though HTC's handsets have all the bells and whistles of being flagship handsets, they have largely failed to make a mark against Samsung, Apple, other big names and new Chinese companies.

As per industry sources, HTC is planning to focus on mid-tier segment in the upcoming year and is expected to release a lighter and affordable variant of its flagship handset- HTC U11+ in January 2018. The smartphone is expected to be called Ocean Harmony and is expected to sport a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. This will make HTC Harmony to be the company's first handset with an edge-to-edge screen.

Besides, HTC will also release the 2018 flagship model, possibly the HTC U12 to gain back its lost market share. HTC's next flagship will rival Samsung Galaxy S9, LG G7, OnePlus 6 and other high-end smartphones that the world is expecting to see in 2018.

Every year we pretty much hear the same thing about HTC: the company is going to put out less devices, focusing on its high-end and upper-midrange models. As 2018 is incredibly close now, we once again got the exact same prediction, this time from unnamed "industry sources" in Taiwan.

HTC will allegedly release a rehashed version of the U11+ in January, with mid-range specs. This sounds very much like the device codenamed Ocean Harmony, which is expected to come with the Snapdragon 652 at the helm, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5.99" 18:9 touchscreen.

After that, the next flagship, likely to be called U12, will drop - though no timeline is given for this. The handset will apparently be powered by the Snapdragon 845, and should have a dual rear camera setup and perhaps even a 4K display of some sort.